Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,082 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

