Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $394.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.81 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.69.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Bank of America lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.96.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

