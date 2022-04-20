Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 19,020 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.