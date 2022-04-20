Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $9.81 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Upstart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,124,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,588,764. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.21.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

