Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.17% of BlackBerry worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,519 shares in the company, valued at $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.