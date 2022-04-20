Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 24,198 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 176.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quanta Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 339.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $139.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.