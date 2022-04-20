Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 33,751 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.42% of NexGen Energy worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,070,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,513 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,030 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,999,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,428 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXE. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

NXE opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.89.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

