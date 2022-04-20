582,963 Shares in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 582,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.21% of Tricon Residential at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Tricon Residential by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 349,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

TCN stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

