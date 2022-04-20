Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 74,694 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,694 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

