RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 317.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.91 and a 52-week high of $337.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day moving average of $178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.