Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.55.

AVY opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

