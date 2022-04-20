The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 605.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Middleby worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $152.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $179.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $145.31 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

