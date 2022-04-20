Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Carvana stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

