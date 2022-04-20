Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.77 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

