Boston Partners Makes New $698,000 Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 108,873 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,357. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

