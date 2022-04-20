Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

