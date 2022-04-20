Boston Partners Sells 1,459 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $274.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

