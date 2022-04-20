Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 545.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69,519 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 167,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,407,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $488.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

