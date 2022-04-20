Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

