5,400 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 875.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.17 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,864,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,563 shares of company stock worth $10,664,853. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

