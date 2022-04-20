Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Pegasystems Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.