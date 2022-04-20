Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,910 shares of company stock worth $135,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Green Dot Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.