Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,933,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 925,687 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $55,647,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

