24,800 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $200,681.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

EPAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

