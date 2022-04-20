BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

