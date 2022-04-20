Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GATX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GATX by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.90. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

