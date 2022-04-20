Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

