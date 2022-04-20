KBC Group NV Sells 29,651 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,651 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,642 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.31.

NYSE ALV opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

