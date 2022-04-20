Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

