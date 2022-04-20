KBC Group NV Buys 3,328 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Zai Lab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $181.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

