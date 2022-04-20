KBC Group NV Sells 15,441 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

