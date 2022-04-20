DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE:WRE opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

