Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avalara were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

