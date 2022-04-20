Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

SONY opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.35.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

