Boston Partners Acquires 4,061 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter valued at $3,859,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

HOFT stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.43). Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 82.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Profile (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.