Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in RADCOM were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. RADCOM Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.58 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Profile (Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.