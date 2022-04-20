Boston Partners Has $631,000 Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,488 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

