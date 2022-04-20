Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Perficient were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $111.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.48.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

