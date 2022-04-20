Boston Partners Boosts Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Boston Partners increased its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in International Money Express were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 273.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $516,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $787.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.57.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMXI. BTIG Research increased their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

