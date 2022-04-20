Boston Partners Acquires 57,427 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Venator Materials were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $193.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.