Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -9.32%.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.