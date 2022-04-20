Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 7,000 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 246.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

