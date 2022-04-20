Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

