Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.