Desjardins Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL)

Desjardins restated their hold rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$115.68 million for the quarter.

