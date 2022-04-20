Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

