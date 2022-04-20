Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,810,000 after buying an additional 1,076,074 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 70,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

