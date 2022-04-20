Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $327,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,161,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

