Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $338,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Corning by 9.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Corning by 87.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,009,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 469,402 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.