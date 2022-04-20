Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $330,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

