Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $310,000 Investment in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

